Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,159,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $211.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.40 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.07 and its 200 day moving average is $176.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,729,288.75. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,546 shares of company stock worth $5,345,530 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

