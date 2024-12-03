Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,118,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.13). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

KROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

