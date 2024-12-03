Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $81.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. This represents a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.