KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1,607.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85,562 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 2,029.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 454.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in KBR by 17.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.36.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.