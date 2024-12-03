Kathryn Gregg Purchases 100,000,000 Shares of Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI) Stock

Oliver’s Real Food Limited (ASX:OLI – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Gregg acquired 100,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,400,000.00 ($909,090.91).
Oliver's Real Food Limited operates quick service restaurants in Australia. The company offers nutrient dense meals through its restaurants and online. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in North Rocks, Australia.
