Joseph E. Mcneely Sells 2,382 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Andersons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 323.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

