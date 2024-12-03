Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,400 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 425,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $33.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is -162.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 33.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,013 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 71.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 72,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

