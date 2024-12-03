Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22 on February 4th

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JMAT traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,406 ($17.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,718. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 1,318 ($16.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.26). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,501.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,605.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,389.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Liam Condon bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,598 ($20.23) per share, for a total transaction of £335.58 ($424.73). Also, insider Stephen Oxley sold 19,554 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.31), for a total value of £298,394.04 ($377,666.17). Insiders have bought 7,479 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,890 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($20.88) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

