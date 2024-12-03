John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.3 %
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.33. 27,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,505. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.