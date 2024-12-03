John Hancock Investors Trust Plans Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:JHI)

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3455 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Investors Trust Price Performance

Shares of JHI stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,908. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

