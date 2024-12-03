Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,397 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $853,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,118,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $2,140,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $2,172,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.7% during the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,813,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,267.67.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,952.44 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,324.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,020.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,869.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

