Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 81,198 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,198 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.74% of Synopsys worth $577,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $565.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.36. The stock has a market cap of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.80.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

