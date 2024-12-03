Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $726.20 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 326.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460,096 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.79% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $726,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 103,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,828 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $932,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,986,080. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $158.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.82 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

