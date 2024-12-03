Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.98 Billion Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,047,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403,597 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,984,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GGM Financials LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

ABBV opened at $181.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $207.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 215.28%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

