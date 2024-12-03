Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,791 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $88,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,132 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EXPE stock opened at $185.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.