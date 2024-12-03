Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 115,923 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,923 shares during the period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services makes up about 0.9% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $225,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.11.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,579.45. This represents a 16.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $427,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,050 shares in the company, valued at $786,550.50. This represents a 35.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,314 shares of company stock worth $1,008,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $189.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.58. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

