Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 101,149 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,149 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 0.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $179,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.0 %

ABNB opened at $137.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.15 and its 200 day moving average is $135.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,501,280. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,448,640. This trade represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 718,017 shares of company stock worth $91,842,052. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

