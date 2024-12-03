Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 630,768 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 97.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,768 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Camden Property Trust worth $158,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3,155.8% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 449,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,501,000 after buying an additional 435,495 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 316.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,616,000 after purchasing an additional 225,285 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.38%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

