ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in ITT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in ITT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $156.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

