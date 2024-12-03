Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in TIM were worth $18,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TIM by 108.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in TIM by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 298.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM during the third quarter valued at $173,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TIMB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TIM from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $24.80 to $23.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tim S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TIM had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tim S.A. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

