Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $6.48 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,251 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Intel by 186.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 88,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.