Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 112.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,418 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $141,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. FWG Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE TSM opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average is $175.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

