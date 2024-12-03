iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $42,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.