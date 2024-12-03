iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.26% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $34,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 96.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $291.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $213.40 and a one year high of $291.99. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.20.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

