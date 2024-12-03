iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Lessened by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $233.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.59 and its 200-day moving average is $215.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.14 and a one year high of $233.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.