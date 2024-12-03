iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.03. The company had a trading volume of 316,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,380. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $157.54 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.90.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

