iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 709,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 189,439 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $22.24.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
