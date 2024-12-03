iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 709,480 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 189,439 shares.The stock last traded at $22.25 and had previously closed at $22.24.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 811,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 102,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 48,399 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

