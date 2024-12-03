iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTG. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,511.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 58,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTG opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

