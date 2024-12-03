iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 7,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 226,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 344,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 286,719 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 2,541,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,168. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

