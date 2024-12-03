iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,886 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEZU opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a market capitalization of $425.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

