iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 195,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $99.67 and a 12-month high of $140.27.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

