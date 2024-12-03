iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,050,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,076 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $439,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.02 and a one year high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
