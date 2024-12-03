iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Holdings Raised by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 97.9% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 20.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

