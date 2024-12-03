IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Has $12.63 Million Stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF comprises 4.7% of IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 14.64% of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF worth $12,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF in the third quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF during the second quarter worth $1,458,000.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

PULT stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Cuts Dividend

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.2155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Featured Articles

