IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,309 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2,688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 502 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Oracle by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 161,005 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $181.41 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $196.04. The company has a market capitalization of $502.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

