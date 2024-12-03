Iron Triangle Partners LP Takes $25 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $25,004,000. Merit Medical Systems accounts for 3.5% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Iron Triangle Partners LP owned approximately 0.43% of Merit Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.94. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $339.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,306.05. The trade was a 27.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,905,900.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,705.22. The trade was a 64.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.