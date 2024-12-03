Iron Triangle Partners LP Acquires Shares of 200,000 Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. Bicara Therapeutics comprises about 0.7% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,913,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $42,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,329,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $21,225,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $14,324,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. This represents a 74.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 8.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BCAX opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

