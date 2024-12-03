Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.