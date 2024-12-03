Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,660,000 after buying an additional 4,348,183 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 89,727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,465,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $141.85 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.42 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.08.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

