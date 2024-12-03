iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 2,492 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,236.03. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded down $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.02. The stock had a trading volume of 343,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day moving average is $81.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 170.8% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 736,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,694,000 after purchasing an additional 464,629 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 48.7% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 782,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 256,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 195,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,428,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,745,000 after acquiring an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 24.4% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after buying an additional 61,696 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

