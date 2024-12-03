Ionic Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 370,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 388,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $6,402,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,445,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDA. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. The trade was a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,673 shares of company stock worth $509,688. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

