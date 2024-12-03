Ionic Capital Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ionic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 95.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 59,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,062,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 335.5% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,427 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59,647 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

