Ionic Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Ionic Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,089 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 1.0% of Ionic Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ionic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flex by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Flex by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flex by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Flex news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $509,044.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,535.97. This trade represents a 19.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,494,237.02. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of FLEX opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

