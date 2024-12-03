Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 40,913 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.0% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Tesla were worth $87,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $357.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.83, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $361.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.59.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock valued at $92,956,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

