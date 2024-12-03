Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 534.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $621.29 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $431.35 and a 1 year high of $637.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $542.22 and a 200 day moving average of $560.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Baird R W raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

