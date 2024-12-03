Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 154,389 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1,375.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,389 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.6% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Shares of AVGO opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $782.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.19%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

