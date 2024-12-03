Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enerflex (EFX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Enerflex (TSE: EFX) in the last few weeks:

11/15/2024 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2024 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

11/15/2024 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

11/15/2024 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$15.00.

11/15/2024 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.75.

10/15/2024 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.75 to C$12.00.

10/8/2024 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFX traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$12.97. The company had a trading volume of 127,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,921. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.23. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$13.31.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

