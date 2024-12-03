Investmark Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

IVT opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,011.22%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Articles

