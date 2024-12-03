Investmark Advisory Group LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $511,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 843,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 106,701 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,079,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 690,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after buying an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 154,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

