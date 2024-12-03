Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.90 and last traded at $112.38, with a volume of 8923 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.52.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,105,000 after acquiring an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 218,760 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,314,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,097,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,269,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 782,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after buying an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

